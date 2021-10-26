Burnley boss Sean Dyche to shuffle his pack for cup clash with Tottenham

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has said he will make changes for the Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham.

Maxwel Cornet, who scored twice in the 2-2 draw at Southampton on Saturday, came off with cramp and is unlikely to be used.

Ben Mee could be in contention after his bout of coronavirus but Dale Stephens is still some way from being match ready, despite being back in training.

Tottenham will travel to Turf Moor with an almost fully-fit squad.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo left his Premier League stars at home for last week’s Europa Conference League game at Vitesse Arnhem, but he will not be deploying the same tactics this time.

Matt Doherty is back fit after an injury he picked up on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, leaving Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) as the only injured player.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Cornet.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.