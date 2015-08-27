Burnley bring in Barton

Championship side Burnley have signed one-time England midfielder Joey Barton on a one-year deal.

Barton moves to Burnley as a free agent, having left QPR at the end of last season upon his contract at Loftus Road expiring.

The 32-year-old was part of the Rangers side that won promotion from English football's second tier in the 2013-14 season.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche told the club's official website: "I'm delighted that we have Joey on board.

"He was very respectful when speaking about our club at the end of last season and during the summer.

"We had many conversations and He made it clear he was very interested in what we are about and that coming here was something he would consider.

"He is player who is in demand and who others think highly of. I know there is other stuff to his life and character, but on the pitch I think everyone speaks well of him and he is certainly someone who I think can get the culture and the understanding of what we do here."