‘There’s a reason why players buy into what Sean Dyche wants – not just starters, the squad. There’s an art to that. His man-management is incredible’: Ex-Burnley star reveals how English manager gets everyone pulling in same direction

Sean Dyche has enjoyed a successful managerial career that has taken him from Watford to Everton via a decade-long tenure at Burnley, and one of his former players has now lifted the lid on how he garners such great team spirit.

Burnley is undoubtedly Dyche's most successful period as a manager so far, with his decade at Turf Moor yielding two Premier League promotions, two Premier League Manager of the Month awards and, crucially, qualification for the Europa League after finishing seventh in 2017/18.

Scott Arfield played under Dyche at the Clarest for five years between 2013 and 2018, and proved an important player in midfield during that time.

Dyche motivates his sides (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burnley spent two seasons in the Championship and three seasons in the Premier League during Arfield's time at the club, with the Canada international making 193 appearances in total under Dyche.

He left for Rangers in 2018 after finding Steven Gerrard a manager too difficult to turn down, but he reflects extremely favourably on his time playing for Dyche.

Scott Arfield playing for Burnley

"I loved playing for him," Arfield exclusively tells FourFourTwo.

"There’s a reason why players buy into what he wants – not just starters, but the squad. There’s an art to that. His man-management is incredible. He gave me the opportunity to play in the English Premier League.

"We had some great chats about music over the years, too. One day he had Serge from Kasabian in the box. Unbelievable."

Dyche is currently out of work after Everton sacked him in January earlier this year, with the Toffees opting for a change of manager after just three wins in the Premier League at the halfway mark.

Burnley had great team spirit under Dyche (Image credit: Getty Images)

It likely won't take long until the 53-year-old is back managing in British football, however, with Rangers legend Ally McCoist even endorsing him to become the next permanent boss at Ibrox.

"I’d take Sean [Dyche] at Rangers all day," McCoist said. "I think Sean Dyche is an excellent manager, excellent. His work at Burnley was nothing short of remarkable."