Burnley expect Dyche stay

Sean Dyche is not expected to leave Burnley during the close season amid links to Sunderland, according to the club's new sporting director Frank McParland.

Premier League side Sunderland are searching for a new manager after Dick Advocaat decided not to prolong his short-term deal after he successfully helped the team avoid relegation.

Dyche has earned plenty of plaudits for the job he has done at Turf Moor despite the club being relegated from the top flight, and the former Watford boss has been tipped to take over at the Stadium of Light.

But McParland, who took up his role earlier his week, believes Dyche wants to stay in Lancashire.

"He's made a real name for himself so I'm not surprised about the links but I know he's very happy here," McParland told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"He was a big part in me coming here and I'm really hopeful that we'll both start off the season. It was Sean who made the initial call to me, and I went to have a coffee with him and his assistant Ian Woan.

"There was no offer of a job at that stage, then I met with the owner and the chief executive at the time Lee [Hoos] and gave them my ideas, the things I'd spoken to Sean about. They asked me to join, which I was delighted with.

"Sean has done loads for this club and he wants to do a lot more. Burnley is such an historic club and he's really keen to push it on."

However, McParland admits there is little chance of retaining top scorer Danny Ings.

"Obviously, we're going to lose a couple of top players, definitely we're going to lose one by the looks of it.

"It's not impossible to replace Danny Ings but it's very difficult. There's certainly money there to spend. I'll be working very hard with the boss and everyone at the club to try to get some decent ones in."