Butland will come back stronger, insists Hughes

Mark Hughes admits it is a "real shame" that Jack Butland's ankle injury will not only rule him out of the rest of Stoke City's season but also Euro 2016.

The goalkeeper was taken off on a stretcher after suffering a fractured ankle while playing for England in their friendly against Germany in Berlin last Saturday.

Butland underwent surgery on Tuesday and Stoke City manager Hughes says he expects the 23-year-old to be fit to start pre-season training with his club.

"We are disappointed for him, but from my point of view, as a club and a team, we will miss him because he has played a big part in what we have achieved," Hughes told Stoke's website.

"We won't end the season with Jack but he will come back stronger.

"By all accounts the operation was successful and straightforward, and we expect to have him available to us for the start of pre-season.

"It's just a real shame for him that he won't be able to feature for us over the final seven games or at the European Championship in the summer."

Hughes has already decided who will replace the absent Butland, starting with the Premier League fixture against Swansea City on Saturday.

Jakob Haugaard has featured twice in the FA Cup this season, while Shay Given appeared in two League Cup games before suffering a knee injury when playing for the Republic of Ireland.

"I know who is playing and the lad who is going to play knows as well, but everyone else will have to wait and see," the Stoke manager added.