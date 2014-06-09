CAF assembly condemns corruption allegations

Reports in the British media suggested that football bosses from across Africa received payments from former Asian Football Confederation president and FIFA executive committee member Mohammed Bin Hammam.

The alleged payments from Bin Hammam, banned for life from all football-related activity by FIFA, are said to relate to Qatar's bid for the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

However, at a meeting in Sao Paulo, the CAF assembly denounced the allegations and called on African football's governing body to take legal action in response if necessary.

The resolution from the assembly read: "(The assembly) condemns the strategy of using African sport movements and its leaders as scapegoats by those who are trying at all cost to acquire a good conscience for themselves.

"Declares, in unanimity of all delegates present, its total and unreserved support to all wrongfully incriminated Africans and to the President of CAF, Mr Issa Hayatou, whose transparent and distinguished leadership has brought about an envious transformation of African football.



"Urges the executive committee of CAF to file a law suit, if necessary, so that the authors of this smearing and defamatory campaign against African football leaders are brought to book.



"Expresses its gratitude to FIFA president, Mr Joseph S Blatter, for his continuous involvement in the development of football in Africa and his personal commitment to the fight against racism."