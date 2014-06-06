CAF Champions League: Al Hilal 1 Vita Club 1
Lema Mabidi's late penalty earned Vita Club a 1-1 draw at Al Hilal Omdurman in the CAF Champions League on Friday.
The Congo DR outfit appeared to be set for defeat after Brazilian attacker Sergio Junior found the net for the hosts in the 19th minute.
Proceedings were briefly brought to a halt midway through the second half as a sandstorm hit the stadium in Khartoum, reportedly leaving a number of fans injured.
There was to be a twist in the tale after the game resumed, as midfielder Mabidi converted from the spot in the 88th minute to earn his side a share of the spoils.
The result sees both Al Hilal and Vita Club move to four points in Group A, although they can be overtaken if there is a winner in Sunday's meeting between Zamalek and TP Mazembe, who currently boast three points apiece.
The two clubs will play the reverse fixture in Kinshasa on July 25.
