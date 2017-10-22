CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly advance to final in dazzling style
Walid Azarou hit a hat-trick to help overturn a first-leg deficit and lead Al Ahly back to the CAF Champions League final.
Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly sealed a shot at a ninth CAF Champions League crown with a 6-2 home thrashing of Etoile du Sahel in Sunday's semi-final second leg.
Walid Azarou led the way with a spellbinding hat-trick for the competition's most successful club, who emphatically overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit incurred in Tunisia to win 7-4 on aggregate and tee up a final date with Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.
Ali Maaloul, who previously played for Etoile's rivals CS Sfaxien, Rami Rabia and a comical Hamdi Naguez own goal ensured second-half strikes from Rami Bedoui and Iheb Msakni were merely consolations.
Al Ahly will take on Wydad Casablanca in the final.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.