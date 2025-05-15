Recommended reading

Have Arsenal won the Women's Champions League before?

Arsenal will take on Barcelona in this season's final

Leah Williamson of Arsenal embraces team mate Lina Hurtig of Arsenal after the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Juventus FC at the Arsenal Stadium on November 21, 2024 in London, England.
Arsenal will be bidding for silverware (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal will take on Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday after overcoming eight-time winners Lyon in the semi-finals.

The Gunners have another difficult opponent in Barcelona, the back-to-back defending champions.

However, Arsenal have had a good European season and are set to give the Spanish giants a good game. But have the Gunners lifted the trophy before? FourFourTwo has all the information you need below.

Arsenal: When have the Gunners previously won the Women's Champions League?

Leah Williamson of Arsenal advances wit the ball during the UEFA Women's Champions League group C match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyon at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2022 in London, England.

Leah Williamson will be hunting for her first Champions League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Arsenal's men have never won the Champions League, the women's team have.

They lifted the trophy in the 2006/07 season, the same campaign in which they won the quadruple.

Alex Scott playing for Arsenal

Alex Scott scored the winner for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are the only English women's team to win the Champions League and they did so by beating Umeå 1-0.

The final was heading to extra time but Arsenal legend Alex Scott scored in the 91st minute to secure the title.

English teams have struggled in Europe since with the closest a club has got being Chelsea in 2021.

However, Barcelona beat the Blues 4-0 in the final.

Aitana Bonmati and Erin Cuthbert play during the match between FC Barcelona Femeni and Chelsea FC Women in the first leg of the semifinal of the UEFA Women's Champions League at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on April 20, 2025.

Chelsea have been knocked out by Barcelona in the last three seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barca are Arsenal's opponents this season in the final and they will be a tricky team to overcome.

They beat Wolfsburg 10-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals and Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the semis.

However, the Gunners' comebacks against Real Madrid and Lyon in the knockout stages will give them confidence.

If Arsenal play against Barcelona as they did against Lyon in the second leg of their semis the final will be a great game.

If they show up as they did in the first leg of both their quarter and semi-final, Barca will run away with the game.

