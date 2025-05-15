Have Arsenal won the Women's Champions League before?
Arsenal will take on Barcelona in this season's final
Arsenal will take on Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday after overcoming eight-time winners Lyon in the semi-finals.
The Gunners have another difficult opponent in Barcelona, the back-to-back defending champions.
However, Arsenal have had a good European season and are set to give the Spanish giants a good game. But have the Gunners lifted the trophy before? FourFourTwo has all the information you need below.
Arsenal: When have the Gunners previously won the Women's Champions League?
While Arsenal's men have never won the Champions League, the women's team have.
They lifted the trophy in the 2006/07 season, the same campaign in which they won the quadruple.
Arsenal are the only English women's team to win the Champions League and they did so by beating Umeå 1-0.
The final was heading to extra time but Arsenal legend Alex Scott scored in the 91st minute to secure the title.
English teams have struggled in Europe since with the closest a club has got being Chelsea in 2021.
However, Barcelona beat the Blues 4-0 in the final.
Barca are Arsenal's opponents this season in the final and they will be a tricky team to overcome.
They beat Wolfsburg 10-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals and Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the semis.
However, the Gunners' comebacks against Real Madrid and Lyon in the knockout stages will give them confidence.
If Arsenal play against Barcelona as they did against Lyon in the second leg of their semis the final will be a great game.
If they show up as they did in the first leg of both their quarter and semi-final, Barca will run away with the game.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.