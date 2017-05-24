CAF Champions League Review: Mamelodi Sundowns see off Vita Club

CAPS United beat USM Alger 2-1 to move to second place in Group B of the CAF Champions League with three points from two games.

Ronald Chitiyo opened the scoring after 16 minutes, following some good work from Tafadzwa Rusike, only for Ayoub Abdellaoui to level the match halfway through the second half.

Nevertheless, Chitiyo had the final say as he netted the winner with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Elsewhere, reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns recorded a 3-1 win over Vita Club to go joint top of Group C on four points.

Anthony Laffor handed the South African giants the lead in the 25th minute, but Oumar Sidibe restored parity after the half hour.

The away side were not to be denied, though, as Krahire Zakri scored made it 2-1 and Sibusiso Vilakazi put the match to bed 12 minutes from the final whistle.

It's all over from Kinshasa, the Champions dominant away from home! May 24, 2017

In Group D, Zanaco saw off Wydad Casablanca 1-0 to go top of their section on four points from two matches.

The Zambian side got off to a fine start as Ernest Mbewe handed them the lead after just 13 minutes and the visitors failed to bounce back in the remainder of the game.