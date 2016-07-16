CAF Champions League: Zesco beat ASEC, Wydad held by Al Ahly

Zambia's Zesco United boosted their chances of making the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League with a 3-1 win over ASEC Mimosas.

Jackson Mwanza and Adama Ben Bahn gave Zesco a 2-0 half-time lead over their Ivory Coast opponents, who reduced the deficit 15 minutes from time through Youssouf Dao.

But Idriss Mbombo snuffed out the prospect of a grandstand finish with a fine individual effort three minutes later.

Zesco extend their unblemished home record in this season's competition to five matches and now lie second in Group A – a point behind leaders Wydad Casablanca, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Al Ahly.

The Egyptian outfit, coached by former Tottenham and Ajax boss Martin Jol, lie bottom of the group following losses to Zesco and Mimosas.

Their failure to overcome John Toshack's men means they are now unlikely to have the chance to add to a record haul of eight African titles.

Zamalek entertain Mamelodi Sundowns in Sunday's sole Group B fixture after Enyimba of Nigeria were given a bye for their fixture against ES Setif – the Algerian side who were thrown out of the competition due to crowd trouble during last month's match against the Sundowns.