CAF Confederation Cup: Al Ahly 2 Coton Sport 1

Walid Soliman's solitary strike was enough for Al Ahly to beat the Cameroonian outfit 1-0 in the semi-final first leg earlier this month.

Jean-Joseph Kombous levelled the tie in the return clash after 14 minutes in Cairo, but the hosts became the first Egyptian side to reach the Confederation Cup final thanks to goals either side of half-time from Moussa Yedan and Amr Gamal.

Al Ahly have won the CAF Champions League on a record eight occasions, yet they had to set their sights on the Confederation Cup having been knocked out of Africa's elite club competition early.

Their hopes of reaching the final were left firmly in the balance early on when Koumbas capitalised on defensive uncertainty to open the scoring.

Yedan levelled in the 41st minute when he kept his composure to clip over the goalkeeper in the penalty area.

The tie was then put beyond any doubt in the 77th minute when Amad Al Hosni's free-kick could only be parried into the path of Gamal, who tapped home into the empty net.

The Egyptian side will now contest the final with Sewe Sport after the Ivory Coast side defeated Leopards de Dolisie 1-0 on aggregate in the other semi-final.