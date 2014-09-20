CAF Confederation Cup: Coton Sport 0 Al Ahly 1

Al Ahly are the record eight-time CAF Champions League winners, but having seen their defence of that competition ended early this term, they are desperate to win Africa's second-tier club competition and extend a world record.

Indeed, the Egyptian giants have lifted an unparalleled 19 international trophies, just one more than Boca Juniors and Milan.

Coton Sport started brightly in Garoua on Saturday, with Jean Ali’s close-range strike forcing Sherif Ikramy into a superb save.

Carlain Manga also tested the Al Ahly goalkeeper in the first half.

But the Egyptians assumed control after the restart, going close through Moussa Yedan's lob before Soliman made the breakthrough with a looping strike from distance.

Coton Sport pushed for an equaliser, but they were unable to break down a solid Al Ahly rearguard and now have it all to do in Cairo next week.