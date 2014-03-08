CAF Confederation Cup Wrap: Bayelsa advance

Both entered the second legs with their respective ties still in the balance after goalless draws last time out, but both used their home advantage to good effect and advanced through to the next stage.

A goal midway through the first half from Peter Ebimobowei and a second just before the hour-mark from Jafar Buhari saw Bayelsa to a 2-0 win over Congolese outfit Kondzo, while Winstone Kalengo's first-half strike was enough to see ZESCO through at the expense of Ferroviario Beira of Mozambique.

St Michel United showed great fight in defeating How Mine 3-1 at home, but the damage had already been done in the first leg in Zimbabwe following a 5-1 defeat.

The Seychelles outfit led 3-0 at the break and at that point they just needed one more to progress on the away-goals rule, but the visitors grabbed a goal of their own in the second period to seal a 6-4 aggregate win.

ASEC Mimosas, 2-0 winners from the first leg against Bamako, fell behind to an early strike from Ismaila Diarra to set nerves jangling, but Foba Stevens Koffi made it 1-1 just before half-time to see the Ivorian side through 3-1 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, Maghreb Fes' 2-1 win against Medeama was only enough to restore some pride in a 4-2 aggregate loss after the Ghanaians had earned a significant 3-0 advantage in the first leg.