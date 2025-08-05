Every team already qualified for UEFA Champions League 2025/26 including competition debutants

The Champions League qualification rounds are underway with relative minnows and comparative giants battling it out for a spot in the league phase of Europe's premium club competition.

Twenty-nine teams have already booked their place in this season's edition, including six from England, due to Premier League clubs' performance against the UEFA co-efficient and Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League victory last term gaining them entry despite finishing 17th.

Seven more teams will join them in the league phase, via the qualification play-off route, which could include the likes of Scottish heavyweights Celtic and Rangers, the latter of which's Ibrox home ranked No. 1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best stadiums in Britain.

How does the new-look UEFA Champions League work?

PSG captain Marquinhos hoists the Champions League trophy aloft (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the league stage, the 36 qualified teams each contest eight fixtures, four home and four away, against a range of teams from Pot 1 to Pot 4. These pots will be decided on the basis of each team's recent performance in UEFA club competitions, except for holders Paris Saint-Germain, who are automatically placed in Pot 1.

Each team faces two opponents from each of the four pots, although they cannot play teams from the same country and cannot be drawn against more than two teams from the same nation.

Here is a breakdown of each team in the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League.

AFC Ajax

Likely Pot: 2/3

Qualified through: Eredivisie runners-up 2024-25

Best finish: Winners (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)

Key Player(s): Oscar Gloukh, Mika Godts

The victorious AFC Ajax team following the 1995 UEFA Champions League Final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal

Likely Pot: 2

Qualified through: 2nd place in Premier League

Best finish: Runners-up (2006)

Key Player(s): Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, William Saliba

Atalanta

Likely Pot: 2

Qualified through: 3rd in Serie A

Best finish: Quarter-final (2020)

Key Player(s): Ademola Lookman, Marten de Roon

Athletic Club

Likely Pot: 3/4

Qualified through: 4th in LaLiga

Best finish: Quarter-final (1957)

Key Player(s): Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams, Iñaki Williams

Athletic Club brothers Nico (L) and Iñaki Williams (R) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid

Likely Pot: 2

Qualified through: 3rd in LaLiga

Best finish: Runners-up (1974, 2014, 2016)

Key Player(s): Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sørloth, Marcos Llorente

Borussia Dortmund

Likely Pot: 1

Qualified through: 4th in Bundesliga

Best finish: Winners (1997)

Key Player(s): Serhou Guirassy, Nico Schlotterbeck

Barcelona

Likely Pot: 1

Qualified through: LaLiga champions

Best finish: Winners (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

Key Player(s): Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi

Spain prodigy Lamine Yamal (R) alongside Brazilian winger Raphinha (L) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich

Likely Pot: 1

Qualified through: Bundesliga winners

Best finish: Winners (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020)

Key Player(s): Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich

Chelsea

Likely Pot: 1

Qualified through: 4th in Premier League

Best finish: Winners (2012, 2021)

Key Player(s):

Eintracht Frankfurt

Likely Pot: 2

Qualified through: 3rd in Bundesliga

Best finish: Runners-up (1960)

Key Player(s): Nathaniel Brown

Galatasaray

Likely Pot: 3/4

Qualified through: Turkish Super Lig winners

Best finish: Semi-final (1989)

Key Player(s): Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has signed permanently for the Istanbul side (Image credit: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Inter Milan

Likely Pot: 1

Qualified through: Serie A runners-up

Best finish: Winners (1964, 1965, 2010)

Key Player(s): Lautaro Martinez, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella

Juventus

Likely Pot: 2

Qualified through: 4th in Serie A

Best finish: Winners (1985, 1996)

Key Player(s): Dusan Vlahovic, Andrea Cambiaso

Bayer Leverkusen

Likely Pot: 2

Qualified through: 2nd in Bundesliga

Best finish: Runners-up (2002)

Key Player(s): Edmond Tapsoba, Victor Boniface

Liverpool

Likely Pot: 1

Qualified through: Premier League champions

Best finish: Winners (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019)

Key Player(s): Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk

Florian Wirtz has joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City

Likely Pot: 1

Qualified through: 3rd in Premier League

Best finish: Winners (2023)

Key Player(s): Erling Haaland, Rodri

Olympique de Marseille

Likely Pot: 2/3

Qualified through: 2nd in Ligue 1

Best finish: Winners (1993)

Key Player(s): Leonardo Balerdi, Timothy Weah, Igor Paixao

Marseille are known for their enthusiastic fanbase (Image credit: Getty Images)

AS Monaco

Likely Pot: 3/4

Qualified through: 3rd in Ligue 1

Best finish: Runners-up (2004)

Key Player(s): Eliesse Ben Seghir, Maghnes Akliouche, Mika Biereth

Napoli

Likely Pot: 2/3

Qualified through: Serie A winners

Best finish: Quarter-final (2023)

Key Player(s): Scott McTominay, Amir Rrahmani, Kevin De Bruyne

Napoli lifted the Serie A title last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United

Likely Pot: 3/4

Qualified through: 5th in Premier League

Best finish: Second group stage (2003)

Key Player(s): Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak

Newcastle fans unveil a tifo in honour of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olympiacos

Likely Pot: 2/3

Qualified through: Greek Super League winners

Best finish: Quarter-final (1999)

Key Player(s): Ayoub El Kaabi, Gelson Martins

Paris Saint-Germain

Pot: 1

Qualified through: Champions League holders

Best finish: Winners (2025)

Key Player(s): Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

PSG captain Marquinhos lifts the Champions League trophy aloft (Image credit: Getty Images)

PSV Eindhoven

Likely Pot: 2/3

Qualified through: Eredivisie champions

Best finish: Winners (1988)

Key Player(s): Ivan Perisic, Joey Veerman

Real Madrid

Likely Pot: 1

Qualified through: Runners-up in LaLiga

Best finish: Winners (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024)

Key Player(s): Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a new arrival at Santiago Bernabeu this season (Image credit: Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Slavia Prague

Likely Pot: 2/3

Qualified through: Czech First League champions

Best finish: Group stage (2008, 2020)

Key Player(s): Lukas Provod

Sporting CP

Likely Pot: 2/3

Qualified through: Liga Portugal champions

Best finish: Quarter-final (1983)

Key Player(s): Morten Hjulmand, Ousmane Diomande, Geovany Quenda

Tottenham Hotspur

Likely Pot: 2/3

Qualified through: Europa League winners

Best finish: Runners-up (2019)

Key Player(s): Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Likely Pot: 3/4

Qualified through: Belgian Pro League champions

Best finish: N/A

Key Player(s): Promise David, Mohammed Fuseini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Villarreal

Likely Pot: 2

Qualified through: 5th in LaLiga

Best finish: Semi-final (2006)

Key Player(s): Yeremy Pino