CAF Confederation Cup Wrap: Cotonsport win

The Cameroonian outfit had seen their scheduled opener against Leopards postponed last weekend, but wasted no time in climbing to the top of Group A.

Daouda Kamilou gave Cotonsport the lead shortly after the half-hour mark, but the match looked destined for a draw after Ali Badra Sylla levelled matters 12 minutes into the second period.

However, Ephraim Yosanguim popped up 11 minutes from time to snatch all three points for Cotonsport.

In the day's only other fixture Al Ahly managed to hold off the challenge of Etoile Sahel to remain top of Group B courtesy of a 1-1 draw.

Baghdad Bounedjah scored the opener for the Tunisian hosts in the 40th minute, putting them on course to take over at the summit.

However, Amr Gamal found the net on the hour mark to preserve the Egyptians' position, two points clear of their opponents.