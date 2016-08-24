Cahill reflects on 'amazing' Melbourne City debut

Tim Cahill expressed his delight at contributing to a sell-out crowd on his "amazing" first club appearance for an Australian side.

The veteran forward, who started his professional career in England with Millwall, joined Melbourne City earlier this month, having never previously made a competitive appearance for a domestic side on home soil.

And, after finally making his debut in FFA Cup action at second-tier Brisbane Strikers, Cahill, a 64th minute replacement for Anthony Caceres, spoke of his satisfaction at making an immediate impact on the attendance.

"I suppose this is what it's all about," the 36-year-old told Fox Sports Australia. "To come to places like this and help fill the ground up and contribute is nice.

"I'd have liked to have done a bit more on the pitch but time will tell.

"This is amazing. It's really good for this place, I'm really happy for them."

And Cahill reserved special praise for the National Premier Leagues Queensland side, who gave up the lead to lose 2-1, Bruno Fornaroli scoring twice from the penalty spot for City.

"I needed something. It's my first game time in about six, seven weeks," he said. "It's tough. It's probably what I needed.

"[Brisbane] are a good little team, had a few chances but fortunately for us they didn't take them.

"[The FFA Cup] reminds me of the good old days with Milwall and how much you're up for it. These guys can be proud of what they achieved."