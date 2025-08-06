Manchester City's transfer window: Spotted the potential before everyone else did

Manchester City's transfer window has felt conscise and deliberate with one huge name who could be a massive star.

City have signed Iman Beney, who many fans will know of after Euro 2025. The 18-year-old shone for hosts Switzerland.

But who else have they sidgned and what did Beney say upon arrival?

Manchester City's transfer window: Not all positive

Chloe Kelly left Man City this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beney signed for City on 22 June on a deal with an undisclosed length.

She said: “They have good ambition for next season, and, for my development, City is the best place. They are a club who like to keep possession, and I really like to have the ball, so I think it’s a good fit. I would also like to thank everyone at Young Boys who has helped me on my journey so far.”

Iman Beney was a star of Euro 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

City have also brought in another star who played at Euro 2025 and it was the worst kept secret in women's football.

Germany international Sydney Lohmann made the move on 9 July after the club's shop accidentally revealed it.

The star will be well-known to England fans as she was the player Jill Scott swore at during the Euro 2022 final.

The transfer window has not been all positive for City though as star forward Chloe Kelly left on a free.

Sydney Lohmann has signed for City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly forced a loan move to Arsenal last season and thrived under Renee Slegers. She moved to the Gunners just before the Euros began.

Kelly was not the only star to leave City either. Jill Roord has departed after two seasons at City.

The club have experienced more movements, including appointing new manager Andrée Jeglertz, and so here are all of their incomings and outgoings:

Manchester City's signings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Previous club Type of transfer Sydney Lohmann Bayern Munich Undisclosed fee Iman Beney Young Boys Undisclosed fee Jade Rose Harvard University Undisclosed fee

Manchester City's departures