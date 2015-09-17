Cahill: Winning only medicine for Chelsea

Gary Cahill believes Chelsea can only overcome their recent difficulties by winning games again, starting with Saturday's Premier League encounter against Arsenal.

The reigning Premier League champions have been struggling to find their best form in the opening weeks of the 2015-16 campaign and sit 17th in the table with four points from five games.

Another tough test awaits on Saturday as Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge, and Cahill is desperate to bag the three points and get back on track.

"We’ve got huge players in our dressing room who have done loads and loads in the game. It’s just normal, when you’ve had a bad run, or you lose games, certain players dip in confidence or whatever else that goes with it, that’s just natural," the defender told The Telegraph.

"The only thing that turns that around is winning games. That is why Wednesday night's win over Maccabi Tel Aviv [in the Champions League] was so pleasing for us. It’s a small thing in terms of the period of the season, but that is the only thing that can turn things around - win, win, win.

"And we’ve got another chance to do that on Saturday. It is a huge game. I’m not going to say it’s going to have an absolutely massive impact on the weekend, because it probably won’t. But in terms of the feel-good factor around us, it certainly will. So let’s hope so."