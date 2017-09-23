Caixinha stands by 'loud and clear' Old Firm row with Brown

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has defended his move to confront Celtic captain Scott Brown at half time during Saturday's Old Firm game at Ibrox.

Second-half goals from Tom Rogic and Leigh Griffiths gave Scottish Premiership champions Celtic a deserved 2-0 victory but Caixinha was irked by a clash between Brown and his forward Alfredo Morelos.

The Portuguese coach accused the Celtic midfielder of elbowing Morelos and claimed it is not the first time he has got away with being overly physical.

Words were exchanged before the pair were pulled apart and after the match Caixinha told Sky Sports: "I just told him, be clear with me, on the pitch you're not giving me an elbow.

"You do it because you demand everything and everyone allows you to do it, but not with me. Loud and clear, loud and clear.

"I don't care if he got the message, I'm here to face whatever I need to face.

"When these things happen, someone needs to take decisions. I'm here to take my decision, but all the others in other jobs need to take theirs.

"It's the second time in a row I've watched this at Ibrox."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hailed his team's patience after a dominant opening to the contest went unrewarded.

"It was a very good performance," he said. "The quality came through in the end.

"We lacked the final ball in the opening period. They had two chances on the counter-attack. In the second half, we were able to take control of the game.

"The players showed courage to pass the ball in an incredible atmosphere.

"When we did manage to do that, we were able to open Rangers up. It's part of our game that has really developed and that is very pleasing."