Manchester City legend David Silva reveals WORST thing about working with Pep Guardiola

David Silva worked with Pep Guardiola for four years at Manchester City from 2016 to 2020

David Silva has reflected on the best and worst things about being coached by Pep Guardiola.

The two Spaniards worked together at Manchester City from 2016 to 2020, with Silva reinvented as a central midfielder by the legendary manager and becoming a key member of the team that won back-to-back Premier League titles and a domestic treble.

While hugely complementary of Guardiola, the 39-year-old’s sole issue is one that has long been associated with his intense style of management.

David Silva's one Pep Guardiola gripe at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has won six Premier League titles in his time at Manchester City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Mario Suarez’s YouTube channel, Silva outlined how the current City boss influenced his position on the pitch: "I already played a lot on the wing, although I drifted centrally, and he put me in the middle. That position suited me perfectly.

"Working with him was on another level, because he already knew everything the other team was going to do, he had everything prepared, and things just fell into place during the match. It's another level,” Silva said on what makes Guardiola so great.

David Silva was part of Spain's golden generation team which enjoyed a period of unprecedented dominance from 2008 to 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the worst thing about the three-time Champions League winner, Silva stated: “He's very particular, he doesn't give you much freedom.

"In everything else, he's a genius.”

As well as being one of the very best players in Manchester City history, Silva is also a true legend of the Spanish national team, having won 135 caps (7th most) and scored 35 goals (5th most) whilst playing his part in probably the best-ever international side.

The midfielder was a key member of the Spain side who won back-to-back European Championships either side of the World Cup from 2008 to 2012 in an unprecedented era of dominance for the sport.

With La Roja having won a record-fourth European Championship in 2024 and one of the favourites to win the World Cup, Silva ran the rule over whether he felt the team of Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and company were better than his vintage.

"Is the new generation better? You can only know that if they win titles. They're a great team, they're playing very well. They're very young. They combine a bit of touch and directness, and some very good young players are coming through. I hope they can achieve it, because it would be a joy for everyone."