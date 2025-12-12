Is Daniel Munoz injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Crystal Palace full-back
Right-back Daniel Munoz has missed Crystal Palace's past two games with a knee injury and Oliver Glasner has provided a timeline for his recovery
Crystal Palace's injury woes continue to mount up as they make their way through a hugely congested run of fixtures, with Manchester City's visit to Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon next on the agenda.
Oliver Glasner's side have nonetheless remained in excellent form and last weekend climbed to fourth in the Premier League table thanks to their victory away to Fulham.
However, Palace were without the previously ever-present and highly influential Daniel Munoz for that game after he suffered a knee injury, with the Colombian subsequently sitting out Palace's 3-0 win away to Shelbourne in the Conference League.
Daniel Munoz injury latest ahead of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Munoz is just one of eight players Glasner could be without this weekend, with Cheick Doucoure a long-term absentee and Jean-Philippe Mateta missing Thursday's Conference League victory over Shelbourne with a knee injury.
Ismaila Sarr has meanwhile picked up an ankle ligament injury that has kept him out of the past three games - and even if he recovers soon, there is every chance he could be called up by Senegal to go to the Africa Cup of Nations next week.
Unfortunately, Munoz is set for an extended spell on the treatment table after having surgery on his knee injury.
Glasner said earlier this week: “It's bad news. We will miss Dani for a few weeks.
"He will undergo surgery. The prognosis is 4-6 weeks, then he should be ready to play. But always, when you undergo surgery, you never know."
That means we are unlikely to see Munoz back in action until at least the middle of January.
That injury could scarcely have come at a worse time for Crystal Palace as they face a highly congested run of games approaching the New Year.
Palace's commitments in the Conference League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Premier League have left them with a further nine games to play in the next four weeks.
On top of their league games, Palace will face KuPS in the Conference League on Thursday, Arsenal in the Carabao Cup the following Tuesday, and Macclesfield in the FA Cup on the weekend of January 10.
Second-placed Manchester City will come to Palace for Sunday's 2pm kick-off hoping to keep the pressure on league leaders Arsenal, who face bottom side Wolves on Saturday night.
