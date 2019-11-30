Callum Robinson confident Sheffield United can achieve more than just survival

Callum Robinson insists Sheffield United are looking to achieve more than mere Premier League survival as they adapt to the division and grow in confidence.

The Blades have surpassed all expectations so far this season on their return to the top flight after a 12-year absence.

Robinson and his team-mates have defeated Everton and Arsenal and earned draws against Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United en route to amassing a points tally that sees them go into the weekend’s fixtures sixth in the table.

Staying up was the target before a ball was kicked in August but Robinson believes they have shown they can achieve more.

The Blades forward said: “I wouldn’t say we have changed targets. We keep going into each game wanting to do the best we can and keep winning and learning as a group.

“For the majority, we have not got much Premier League experience. Before each game, we are coming out more confident and thinking we can do really well in this league. More than staying up. That is the main objective, but we can do more.

“Against Man United, for 70 minutes, it wasn’t just about goals, we outplayed them and it was a really good thing to see. It is a results-based game, but nice to see.

“I think as the season has gone on, confidence has definitely been a key part to getting this run going. We are unbeaten in six games now and hopefully we can keep that going at Wolves on Sunday.

“It started at the start of the season when in the first half, we were naive and, in the second, we came out. But now it is from the start of games that we are realising we are a really good team.

“The boys knew that anyway, but sometimes, going into the unknown, you don’t know how good you actually are.”

Robinson has featured 11 times in the Premier League, including eight starts, since arriving at Bramall Lane from Preston in the summer.

“I think it has been a really good experience for me. I think I have had a huge amount of trust from the gaffer and played a lot of minutes,” said the 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international.

“The gaffer has shown trust in me and it has been a good start for the club and me, personally.

“My game has definitely improved and each day I feel as if I am getting better technically as a player, I think the whole squad is improving.”

Dean Henderson and John Egan both return to the Sheffield United squad at Wolves.

Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, was ineligible against his parent club last weekend. He will replace Simon Moore in goal at Molineux.

Defender Egan missed the 3-3 draw with United due to a head injury but he has now recovered.

Lys Mousset was forced off with a hamstring problem late on in that game but the forward will be fit.