Cameroon identified Ryan weakness, Zambo Anguissa reveals

Goalscorer Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa says Cameroon did their homework on Australia and their goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to fine effect before Thursday's 1-1 Confederations Cup draw in St Petersburg.

Zambo Anguissa gave Hugo Broos' men the lead on the stroke of half-time, although a penalty from captain Mark Milligan earned Australia a share of the spoils – a result that did little for either team's prospects of progressing from Group B.

The Socceroos had coach Ange Postecoglou's expansive approach placed under the microscope, with defensive vulnerabilities again on show, and man-of-the-match Zambo Anguissa told a post-match news conference that Cameroon had spotted a potential weakness in how Ryan seeks to defend the room left by the high line in front of him.

This space was exploited by the Marseille midfielder on the end of Michael Ngadeu's lofted throughball and he said: "On the video we saw that their goalkeeper was playing very forward.

"So when the ball came I only had to touch it."

Cameroon passed up a host of chances after Australia levelled, with captain Vincent Aboubakar enduring an awful afternoon in front of goal.

"We had opportunities, so did they and then luck wasn't on our side," Zambo Anguissa said. "It's part of football and we live with it.

"Frankly, yes, I am quite disappointed because we had the means to win that match.

"We started well, we opened the scoring but then there was disorganisation. It's our fault.

"There is one more game against Germany. There will be pressure but it is our job. We will do everything we can to win against Germany."