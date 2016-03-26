Canada 0 Mexico 3: Dominant visitors stay perfect

Mexico continued their perfect start to the fourth round of World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 win over Canada on Friday.

Juan Carlos Osorio's men were dominant at BC Place in Vancouver and had goals from Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano and Jesus Corona to thank for their victory.

Only Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan denied the visitors early, but Hernandez headed in the opener in the 31st minute.

Borjan produced numerous first-half saves to keep his side in the game before Lozano netted his first international goal.

Mexico looked likely to add to their tally in the second half and did so through Corona as they sealed their victory.

The win kept them top of Group A – stretching their advantage to five points ahead of another meeting with Canada on Tuesday.

Mexico took some time to settle into the encounter, and Hector Herrera was the first to threaten as he forced Borjan to push his curling effort around the post.

Miguel Layun almost opened the scoring in spectacular fashion after a quarter of an hour, but his powerful volley flew just wide.

The visitors were piling on the pressure and only Borjan was standing in their way – the goalkeeper denying Andres Guardado from distance.

His next save was his best of the half as he somehow got a hand on another Layun strike that was destined for the bottom corner.

But Mexico would eventually find a way through as Hernandez headed in a Layun cross from the left just after the half-hour mark.

Junior Hoilett fired over for Canada and Mexico struck the woodwork before doubling their lead, Lozano bursting clear and finishing clinically.

Hernandez thought he had a brace just before the hour-mark, but his fine finish was correctly ruled out for offside.

Mexico would get a third and it was through Corona in the 72nd minute.

The hosts were able to deal with the initial cross but not a second ball into the area, Corona controlling before firing past Borjan – who was unable to get a strong enough hand on the shot.

Substitute Marco Fabian almost made it four late on, crashing a volley off the crossbar from an angle, Mexico managing to see out a comfortable and deserved victory.