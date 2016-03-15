Capello warns Conte: Chelsea demand immediate success

Fabio Capello has warned Antonio Conte he will be in for a culture shock should he agree to become Chelsea's next permanent manager.

Conte's future with the Italian national team has been in doubt in recent months with a switch to Stamford Bridge widely reported.

Following Jose Mourinho's sacking in December, Guus Hiddink was appointed as interim boss, but the Dutchman is not expected to extend his second spell beyond the end of 2015-16.

During his last club role with Juventus, Conte guided the club to three successive Serie A titles before resigning in July 2014 to eventually replace Cesare Prandelli with Italy.

Should he make a return to club football in the Premier League, Capello believes he must bring success to Chelsea quickly to avoid the wrath of owner Roman Abramovich.

"Chelsea is a club that doesn't protect you like Juventus do," he told Fox Sports. "If Abramovich will buy you five or six players you can't finish in fifth place."

And were Conte to depart for England, Capello has not ruled out replacing him as national team boss – the 69-year-old having been out of work since leaving his role with Russia in 2015.

He added: "Italy? I'm busy with TV, but I never rule anything out because you never say never.

"For now I'm on holiday and I'm fine, I've not even thought about it. I left Russia with the intention of quitting football and focusing on being a sports commentator, which I enjoy a lot more.

"On the pitch when you make a mistake you have to deal with all the critics and journalists.

"It would take interest and desire to consider it, and at the moment I'm relaxing, on standby. I've had a lot of calls in this period and I've said no to a lot.

"As I just said, I'm on standby."