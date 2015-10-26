Cardiff City 0 Bristol City 0: Severnside derby ends in stalemate

A late horror miss from Cardiff City forward Sammy Ameobi meant Monday's Championship Severnside derby with Bristol City finished goalless in the Welsh capital.

Cardiff, who lie three points and two places shy of the play-off positions, were second-best for long periods against their struggling opponents but almost got out of jail.

A few moments after Bristol City wing-back Elliott Bennett struck a post on the rebound from Joe Bryan's effort, Ameobi was picked out with the goal gaping in the 89th minute.

Somehow, the Newcastle United loanee - whose elder brother Shola scored on his Championship debut for Bolton Wanderers on Saturday - managed to slash a low cross from fellow substitute Joe Ralls horribly off target.

Bristol City edge a point clear of the relegation zone and they threatened throughout with their aerial prowess at dead-ball situations, while French forward Jonathan Kodjia was responsible for much of their best work from open play.

Kodjia connected with a thumping header on the end of a move he started shortly before half-time, drawing an excellent save at full stretch from David Marshall, while a solo run from the 26-year-old did not have the finish it deserved as the clock ticked down.