Cardiff director defends 'mostly red' seats

Owner Vincent Tan recently suggested he could reconsider his controversial decision to rebrand the club from its traditional blue to red, should they win promotion back to the Premier League following their relegation at the end of this season.

However, the revelation that the majority of seats in a new second tier on the Cardiff City Stadium's Ninian Stand would be red sparked an angry reaction from supporters.

Despite falling out of English football's top flight, Cardiff are pressing ahead with plans to expand their stadium from 27,000 to 33,000 seats and Borley brushed off critics of the stadium's "vibrant" new look.

"Next you will be complaining about red fire extinguishers and fire alarms," he tweeted in response to one fan.

Borley also pointed out that there were already red seats in the directors' box and press benches, and posted pictures of Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium as an apparent comparison.

Work is set to be completed in July, before the ground hosts the UEFA Super Cup in August.