Carlisle United release Bafana Bafana midfielder Dean Furman

Bafana Bafana international Dean Furman is clubless after parting ways with English fourth-tier club Carlisle United after just one season.

The experienced midfielder joined the Blue and White Army in August 2020 as a free agent after parting ways with SuperSport United in May 2020.

The 32-year-old struggled for game time at Carlisle and only managed to feature 20 times for the club in the English League Two, EFL Cup, EFL Trophy and FA Cup and registered two assists in his only campaign with the club.

Despite being released by the club, they have invited Furman to take part in pre-season training ahead of the new campaign.

Carlisle head coach Chris Beech insisted that the South African midfielder is among a number of players who will not return to the club next season.

'Dean is a great lad and probably up there with one of the best professionals I've worked with,' Beech told the club's website.

'You’d expect that from someone of his stature. He's captained his national team and played on that international stage, and fortunately for us those traits have influenced some of [the] younger players throughout this season, and that’s been a big plus.

'By his own admission, Dean hasn’t played as much football as he’d have liked this season. Those opportunities have been limited in the main by the tremendous run we went on in the first half of the season, and the form that Callum [Guy] showed playing in the slot that we brought Dean in to fill.

'He goes with my best wishes and I've no doubts that whatever he chooses to do next will be a success because he has that attitude and professionalism about him.'