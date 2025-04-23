Forgotten Manchester United man back in training, ahead of certain sale this summer

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is aiming to sell at least 10 players this summer

Manchester United have welcomed back a star to first-team training at Carrington, ahead of a proposed summer sale.

Ruben Amorim is aiming to rest his squad in the correct manner, as the Red Devils prepare to face Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend. Focus still remains on winning the Europa League.

With just two games standing between Manchester United and a final in Bilbao later this year, Amorim has begun to lessen the load on several players, with the aim of preparing them for summer sales.

Forgotten Manchester United man returns to training at Carrington

Ruben Amorim welcomed back several faces to training on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big hitters such as Amad and Lisandro Martinez are still sidelined for Amorim, but there is still hope the former could return before the end of the current campaign.

But one man who has only mustered two senior appearances for Manchester United was spotted at Carrington on Wednesday, with a summer transfer now being talked up.

Dan Gore has had horrid luck with injuries as of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dan Gore, who joined Rotherham United on loan earlier this season, was spotted taking part in training and joined big names such as Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes in the session.

The 20-year-old returned from his loan spell with the Millers after picking up a foot injury. FourFourTwo understands the Red Devils are looking to loan, or even sell Gore, during the summer transfer window.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's been a difficult period for the England youth international, with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer and even Jack Moorhouse now making waves ahead of him.

Gore has been unfortunate to fall down the pecking order at Carrington, even after he was named the Under-21s Player of the Year back in 2023.

📸 NEW: Zach Baumann + Dan Gore with the 1st team training this morning. [@MUnitedFR] pic.twitter.com/njT6MzdGvEApril 23, 2025

In FourFourTwo's view, selling Gore would make the most sense given his current deal with Manchester United runs out next summer (June 2026).

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to face Bournemouth.