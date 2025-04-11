Brandon Williams spoke to to Ben Foster about his ongoing issues away from football

Brandon Williams said a dispute between family and close friends is the real reason behind his lengthy absence away from football.

Williams, 24, who last played for Ipswich Town under Kieran McKenna, wasn't retained by Manchester United last summer and is now still on the search for a new club after leaving Old Trafford.

A pending case for speeding has left many what happened to the promising young full-back, as FourFourTwo takes a further look at his career that has largely played out under the spotlight.

Talking recently on Ben Foster's Fozcast, the former Manchester United man detailed how a family dispute curtailed his personal life and made him question whether a return to football was ever going to be feasible.

As well documented elsewhere, FourFourTwo understands Williams has struggled with addiction issues in the past and is thought to have been recommended to go to rehab to help battle his issues.

"It was just problems with friends going behind my back and stabbing me in the back. It caused a big thing and I was ignoring my family, I wasn't really speaking to them and they were really worried about me," began Williams via Ben Foster's Podcast.

"My friends were as well to be fair (worried about him) and they could see it wasn't right. I just needed to do something and I basically just go into a mode where I just don't care. I have this switch where I don't care about anything and I don't care what happens or what I do."

"They wanted me to get back to football and they could see that I fell out of love with it. I just didn't wanna do it. But then when I started training again and watching football now it just hurts me because I just want to be there and I want to play.

"I miss being in a team, I miss being on a coach travelling to games, being in hotels, having meals together. Just doing things and trying by yourself I just hate it. So I want to get back there."

In FourFourTwo's view, Williams' case serves as a perfect reminder of how quickly life can change for these elite-level athletes, especially those who have been so well looked after during their younger days.

Brandon also added how he will be looking to find a new club in time for pre-season and we still think at 24 he can refocus on his football and better himself once again.