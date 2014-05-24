Carragher lauds 'modern striker' Sturridge

Sturridge scored 21 goals in the Premier League the season - a tally bettered only by strike partner Luis Suarez - as Liverpool finished second in the top flight.

The 24-year-old will now head to Brazil as a key part of England coach Roy Hodgson's plans and Carragher, who earned 38 caps for his country, believes that Sturridge has everything required to make his mark on the world stage.

"He's a great finisher - people don't talk about that enough," Carragher explained in an episode of LFCTV's 'World Stars' series.

"His finishing ability is second to none. He's got pace, he's got strength - he's the modern striker. He can play wide, he can play off the front and he can play up top.

"The modern striker can't just be someone who stays up front, looking to score a goal and that's all he does. The modern player has got to move about and bring a lot more to his game.

"I think Daniel Sturridge is the perfect type. I think, this season, Sturridge has been the best attacking player England have got."

England's World Cup campaign begins against Italy in Manaus on June 14, with matches versus Uruguay and Costa Rica to follow.