Carrick wary of Man United complacency

Despite making a winning start in their opening two Champions League games this season, the Red Devils' midfielder was quick to dispel any notion that Tuesday's night match at Old Trafford would see an easy victory for Sir Alex Ferguson's men.

Speaking to PA Sport, Carrick said: "We are not getting carried away. We cannot afford to think that just because we have had a good start it is going to be an easy ride. That is not the case."

Victories against Galatasaray and Cluj have put United in pole position in Group H, but an away win for the visiting Braga could put Jose Peserio's side ahead of their illustrious English counterparts – something Carrick is more than aware of.

He said: "[Complacency] could come back to bite us. We will go into this game like any other and just look to put ourselves in an even better position without looking too far ahead.

"Braga are a good team. You have to respect them for getting to this stage to start with. It is not easy in any league to go through the whole season near the top [and qualify for the Champions League].

"You have to respect them. They are going to be of a certain standard and we have to match it."

By Chris Weatherspoon