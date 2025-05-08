Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's starting XI from the last time they hosted Athletic Club

Ruben Amorim's side are looking to avoid a repeat of the last time Manchester United hosted Athletic Club.

Back in 2012, under Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure, the Bilbao side won 3-2 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie. Athletic Club also won the second leg, a 2-1 victory, meaning United crashed out of the competition 5-3 on aggregate.

The first-leg saw Iker Muniain, Fernando Llorente, and Oscar de Marcos score for the away side.

Manchester United host Athletic this Thursday with the away side looking to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg.

For now, we want you to name Sir Alex Ferguson's starting XI from the meeting in March 2012.

There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. Log into Kwizly, too, and we'll give you a hint. Go!

