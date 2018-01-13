Carvalhal calls for VAR after Swans denied penalty in Magpies draw

Carlos Carvalhal added his voice to those calling for VAR to be introduced in the Premier League after believing Swansea City should have been awarded a penalty in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Jordan Ayew's opener on the hour was cancelled out by Joselu's equaliser at St James' Park, as bottom club Swansea returned to Wales with a point.

But Carvalhal was disappointed Swansea were not awarded a first-half spot-kick when Mohamed Diame appeared to block a Mike van der Hoorn effort with his arm.

VAR was trialled in the FA Cup and League Cup over the last week, and the Portuguese wants to see the technology implemented fully.

"I must be honest, I didn't see it [the penalty claim] at the time," he told a news conference.

"I did not have a clear view, but with the technology we have my assistant was able to take a look and he said it was a clear penalty and a red card for Diame but the referee didn't see it so it's part of the game.

"Usually teams in our position have these type of decisions not go in our favour, I don't know why.

"But I think we can say that with VAR it would have been a penalty and a red card.

"In 10 seconds the video referee could communicate, say to stop the game and issue a red card and give a penalty."

Opposite number Rafael Benitez was thrilled with the impact of Joselu, who scored his fourth league goal of the season to move Newcastle three points clear of the relegation zone.

Benitez concedes that Joselu – who cost a reported £5million from Stoke City – could chip in with more goals, but says the Magpies would have to pay much higher fees to secure a better alternative.

He said: "Can he score more goals? Yes. But maybe we would have to pay £25million or something like that [for an alternative to Joselu].

"His attitude has been really good. It is not just if you score goals – everybody is expecting that a striker has to score goals – but in a team like us that might not create as many chances as you want, then they have to work hard."

Benitez also defended midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who reacted angrily to being substituted in the 82nd minute and refused to shake his manager's hand.

"When you are not winning a game like this one, so important, any player has to be disappointed if they do not continue playing," he said.

"But we have to make the substitutions and that is it. I didn't have any problems with what he did."