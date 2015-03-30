Carvalho confident of being fit for Juve tie

Carvalho lasted just 16 minutes in Portugal's Euro 2016 qualifier in Lisbon, limping off to be replaced by Jose Fonte after giving the hosts the lead in the 10th minute, with the home side going on to win 2-1.

The veteran centre-back claimed he injured a knee ligament after wheeling away to celebrate his header from Fabio Coentrao's cross, which put Portugal 1-0 up against Serbia.

The injury had sparked concerns he would miss Monaco's Champions League first leg away to Juventus on April 14 but Carvalho was confident he will have recovered by then.

"I had the feeling that was when I was celebrating, I felt the knee open up a bit, and then in a bid to cut in with my left foot for a corner, I felt it again a little," the 36-year-old said.

"I think it is the internal lateral ligament. It is expected to be well within a week or 10 days."

If Carvalho's prognosis is correct the former Chelsea and Real Madrid defender may only miss on match for his club, their clash with Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The Portugal international should be available to take on either Montpellier on April 7 or Caen on April 10 before Monaco's trip to Turin.