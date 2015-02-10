Carver: Pardew helped me become thick-skinned

Pardew left Newcastle for Palace last month and has made a promising start to life at Selhurst Park, winning five of six fixtures in all competitions.

The London club host Pardew's former club on Wednesday and a win for Palace could see them close the gap on the St James' Park outfit to just two points.

Pardew came in for heavy criticism during his time in the Newcastle dugout, and Carver says he has learned from his former boss to ignore criticism from outside sources.

"How he dealt with it is invaluable because it doesn't happen that often," said Carver.

"We spoke last week about the Stoke situation [when fans protested at September's 1-0 defeat] as being my lowest point of this season.

"I dealt with it totally different to how he dealt with it. His personality allowed him to deal with it.

"It actually helped me be a little bit stronger and thick-skinned.

"It's all valuable information."