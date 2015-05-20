Carver tells Newcastle fans: Put all your differences to one side

Newcastle United coach John Carver has called for fans to put their anger at the club's hierarchy aside as they look to secure Premier League safety at home to West Ham on Sunday.

A woeful slide under Carver has seen the club pick up just one point in their last 10 games, dropping them from mid-table security towards the perils of the relegation zone.

Carver's inability to stop the rot has only intensified fans' ire at club owner Mike Ashley's perceived lack of ambition.

But Carver, who could be leading Newcastle for the last time as his interim spell in charge comes to an end, wants attention to be focused solely on matters on the pitch.

He said: "It's come to this and we have to deal with it. But I'm looking forward to the challenge that this week will bring.

"I have enough players in that room who realise what this game means. We talk about it's the biggest game in six years this football club's had, and it is that.

"I'm expecting the big players to step up and perform and put in the kind of performance that will keep the team in the Premier League.

"We have to win the game. If we win, we take care of our own business. Winning is our only thought."

"There's no second chances. This is the final game of the season and it's all about this one game."

"We need the supporters this weekend. Put all your differences to one side and get behind the team. We will have an inquest after.

"We need your support so whatever you think of me, [managing director] Lee Charnley or Mike Ashley, put it to one side.

"The post-mortem can come after the game.‎"

Newcastle know victory over West Ham will guarantee their Premier League status.