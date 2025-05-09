The Newcastle badge on the current away shirt

Newcastle are looking to establish themself as a global club in the coming years.

They ended a 70-year wait for silverware by winning the Carabao Cup, and they look well placed to finish in the Champions League qualification spots come the end of the season.

A big summer could well see them primed for a genuine title challenge next season, in what would be the next step in the clubs vision for the future.

Newcastle's draw card for the 2023/24 Champions League group stage (Image credit: Valerio Pennicino - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Part of growing the club internationally is selling themselves commercially.

Sportswear giants adidas returned as their kit manufacturer, delivering some of the cleanest kits in the Premier League this season and big sponsorship deals are emblazoned around the stadium and on the kits already.

Newcastle United 2024/25 home kit with Sam Fender on the back ahead of League Cup quarter-final (Image credit: Newcastle United/Sam Fender)

The next step the club are taking to propel themselves globally is updating their crest, as announced on the club website.

The statement posted by the club said: "As our club grows on the global stage, the symbol that represents us needs to be able to keep pace. It needs to show up clearly and confidently across everything - from kits to screens to merchandise.

"So we've been asking ourselves: how well does our current crest represent the club today? And how well will it serve us tomorrow?

"It's time to update our crest.

Newcastle United reckon they're due an update (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This isn't a decision we take lightly. We love our crest. It's iconic and has stood us through unforgettable triumphs and testing times. But it was created in a different era. Its intricate design doesn't always translate well in today's digital world. And it's difficult to reproduce it clearly and consistently.

"As football and the world changes, so too must the symbol that unites us."

The statement said the process will involve "the voices of the people who love it [Newcastle United]," with season ticket holders and members being asked to fill out a survey to give their opinion on the change.

Newcastle United adidas 2024/25 third kit (Image credit: Newcastle/Adidas)

This will be the first major change since 1988 where 'NUFC' was the focus of the badge and a small magpie appeared at the bottom. It features on their third kit this season.

The current badge features two seahorses either side of a black and white shield, with a castle turret above and a lion holding a flag. The clubs name appears at the bottom in a blue banderole.