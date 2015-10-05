Casillas impressed by 'fantastic' Navas

Iker Casillas has praised the form of Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and hopes he can help his former club progress.

Casillas accumulated 725 appearances for Real in a glittering 16-year career at the Santiago Bernabeu, before he moved to Porto in the close-season.

The Spain captain has been impressed by Navas, who has conceded just twice in his first seven La Liga outings this season.

"Keylor's form has been fantastic, he is having a very good season," Casillas said.

"It is not an easy position, more so in recent years, but Keylor, with his experience and his way of playing is doing well.

"I hope he does really well because that will be good for the team."

The 34-year-old's exit from the Bernabeu came in acrimonious circumstances, but he refused to think negatively about his time with the Spanish giants.

"I do not have to value the things that happened. I always remember the positive things and I am very grateful to Real Madrid and the people who helped shape me," he added.

"I'll never look back. Everything I have I owe to Madrid."

However, Casillas feels that Real are still on course to challenge for honours under new coach Rafael Benitez.

"New players have come in. They demand the absolute maximum of them, but as the games go by they'll come good and the team will get better.

"They're on the right track and I'm sure the same teams will be up there at the end."