Casillas jumped at Porto chance - Lopetegui

Porto coach Julen Lopetegui said iconic goalkeeper Iker Casillas did not hesitate when he decided to leave Real Madrid for the Portuguese giants.

Casillas ended his 25-year association with Real by signing a two-year contract with Porto on Saturday.

The 34-year-old was reportedly reluctant to depart Madrid amid the expected arrival of Manchester United keeper and Spain team-mate David de Gea.

Lopetegui, however, insisted Casillas was determined to make the move to the 27-time Primeira Liga champions.

"He wanted to [come] and we wanted to [have him]. He was so excited to come here," Lopetegui was quoted as saying by AS, following Porto's 5-1 friendly win over Fortuna Sittard on Wednesday.

"Both Iker and Porto have made a huge effort to bring him here, something which shows the stature of the club. It's good for Porto and good for Iker.

"He told me he liked how we played, that he'd be very comfortable here and I told him about the club. He didn't think about it for a second."