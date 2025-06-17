Real Madrid star signs for PSG, as transfer window hots up: report

Spain international Olga Carmona confirmed she would be leaving Real Madrid in May with the rumour mill in overdrive for which club she would be joining next.

The star, who scored the only goal in Spain's 1-0 win over England in the 2023 World Cup final, is one of the best defenders in the world.

She departed Real Madrid after captaining the side and playing for them over 100 times.

Olga Carmona: Who has she signed for?

Olga Carmona played for Real Madrid for five years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carmona has reportedly moved to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Collectif IRP.

All of the reports following her Real Madrid departure have pointed towards her moving to France, though this is the first report that it is confirmed.

Olga Carmona was Real Madrid's captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

It will be the first time she has ever played in France as she has only ever played for Real Madrid and Sevilla.

The signing is set to be officially confirmed by the club imminently.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carmona will be playing alongside the likes of Mary Earps, Griedge Mbock and Jackie Groenen at PSG.

The star's move is one of many that is taking place this summer.

Olga Carmona is a key figure for Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some other huge moves so far have included Thea Bjelde signing for Wolfsburg from Valerenga, Livia Peng's move to Chelsea from Werder Bremen and Kay-Lee de Sanders signing for AC Milan from Ajax.

There are still a fair few to decide with the deadline day coming up in September.