Real Madrid star signs for PSG, as transfer window hots up: report

The transfer window is open and the signings are starting to flow

Olga Carmona of Spain run with the ball during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD6 match between Spain and England at RCDE Stadium on June 03, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
Olga Carmona is a Spanish legend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain international Olga Carmona confirmed she would be leaving Real Madrid in May with the rumour mill in overdrive for which club she would be joining next.

The star, who scored the only goal in Spain's 1-0 win over England in the 2023 World Cup final, is one of the best defenders in the world.

She departed Real Madrid after captaining the side and playing for them over 100 times.

Olga Carmona: Who has she signed for?

Olga Carmona celebrates after Spain's World Cup final win over England in Sydney in August 2023.

Olga Carmona played for Real Madrid for five years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carmona has reportedly moved to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Collectif IRP.

All of the reports following her Real Madrid departure have pointed towards her moving to France, though this is the first report that it is confirmed.

Olga Carmona

Olga Carmona was Real Madrid's captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

It will be the first time she has ever played in France as she has only ever played for Real Madrid and Sevilla.

The signing is set to be officially confirmed by the club imminently.

Carmona will be playing alongside the likes of Mary Earps, Griedge Mbock and Jackie Groenen at PSG.

The star's move is one of many that is taking place this summer.

Olga Carmona kicking a ball

Olga Carmona is a key figure for Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some other huge moves so far have included Thea Bjelde signing for Wolfsburg from Valerenga, Livia Peng's move to Chelsea from Werder Bremen and Kay-Lee de Sanders signing for AC Milan from Ajax.

There are still a fair few to decide with the deadline day coming up in September.

