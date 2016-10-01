Cavani form crucial to PSG's confidence - Emery

Unai Emery feels Edinson Cavani's match-winning double in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 defeat of Bordeaux will increase his team-mates' confidence in the Uruguayan.

The striker broke the deadlock with a powerful header, then adding a second before the break with a clever flicked finish from Layvin Kurzawa's cross.

PSG may have been erratic so far this term in Ligue 1, but eight-goal Cavani has not and Emery is certain the team's confidence will only continue to improve if he keeps up his strong start to the campaign.

"It's very important that he scores goals," Emery told BeIN Sports. "It gives him confidence, and his partners' confidence in him comes back when he scores. They think together, and that's good."

Emery also reserved words for Hatem Ben Arfa, who after a difficult start to season is starting to feature more regularly.

The coach urged Ben Arfa to keep working hard if he is to get more than the 15 minutes he managed on Saturday, though.

"He came late into the game with a lot of motivation, and he played well for 15 minutes," the Spaniard said. "But it's hard for him because he must continue to work."