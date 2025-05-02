Manchester United have signed wonderkid striker to kick off their summer: report

Ruben Amorim has already given plenty of opportunities to Carrington graduates in his short time at United

Manchester United fended off competition from PSG to land one of France's most promising young strikers.

Since the Class of ‘92, and even long before that, the strength of the academy setup for the Red Devils has been a cornerstone of the club’s philosophy.

A reputation for producing some of the game’s brightest talent shines through even when the senior side struggles, meaning, as is the case here, they usually still have access to some of the hottest prospects in Europe.

Manchester United strengthen young attack with PSG-fancied striker

The Red Devils have been impressed with Chido Obi since signing him from Arsenal earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just this year, the Red Devils have managed to snatch Chido Obi – ranked at no.37 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – and Ayden Heaven from under the nose of Arsenal.

With Obi moving up the age categories quickly, already boasting six senior appearances at just 17 years old, United have moved fast to secure the next in line.

Ayden Heaven was another key acquisition for United in 2025 (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that United have signed promising 18-year-old striker Enzo Kana-Biyik from Le Havre, with the youngster set to sign a contract until 2030 with an optional year.

Fellow journalist Christopher Michel, who first uncovered the story, revealed that the Red Devils won the race to Kana-Biyik’s signature despite interest from Chelsea, Monaco and PSG.

The latter were thought to be particularly keen, already having the forward’s two brothers in their academy setup, but Kana-Biyik still opted for Carrington despite that fact.

Le Havre are a notable institution in France for their role in developing the likes of Paul Pogba, Riyad Mahrez and Premier League-linked Sevilla defender Loic Bade.

Enzo Kana-Biyik looks set for United (Image credit: centredevils)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, you can never quite predict how a youth signing will turn out or whether they’ll ever make it to the first team.

But what United can be proud of is their ability to still attract starlets like Kana-Biyik despite their current senior-level picture, especially given the striker’s familial connection to PSG.

That strong reputation, especially if players like Kana-Biyik go on to realise their full potential, is priceless.

Manchester United next face Brentford when Premier League action returns this weekend.