Cavani happy to play unfamiliar role for PSG

Cavani joined from Napoli in a big-money move last July and has made a fine start to his career in the French capital, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

The Uruguayan has maintained his strong form in front of goal despite being pushed to right of the attack in coach Laurent Blanc's 4-3-3 formation.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic operates as the central striker for PSG and has again excelled by finding the net 40 times so far this term.

Ibrahimovic may be stealing the limelight somewhat from Cavani, but the 27-year-old is more than willing to continue out wide as long as he stays among the goals.

"Up to now, the results have proved that everything is going well," Cavani told beIN Sports.

"I don't play in the same position as I did at Napoli, but the most important thing for me is to be on the pitch.

"My ambition remains the same. I always have the hunger to score, to be on the pitch and finish the team's moves.

"I want to help my team-mates, even if I'm a striker, because it's important to win back possession. But scoring is something incomparable."