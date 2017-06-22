Cavani one of best strikers on planet - Di Maria

Angel Di Maria feels Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Edinson Cavani is one of the best strikers on the planet following his impressive performances in 2016-17.

Cavani was often deployed in a wide role during Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at the Parc des Princes, but moved to a central position following the Swede's departure last year.

He did not disappoint head coach Unai Emery at centre forward as he scored an impressive 49 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions, and Di Maria feels the 30-year-old proved he is one of the best.

"Edi is an impressive player," Di Maria told the official PSG website.

"His movement is great, he knows how to get away from his marker and he always pops up in the right place in the area. He always tries to anticipate what his marker will do.

"He has had an incredible season. He lived up to the expectations after he moved to the centre of the pitch. He showed that he is one of the best strikers on the planet."