Cazorla: Fabregas should return to Arsenal

Fabregas is widely expected to depart Camp Nou in the coming months after failing to nail down a regular starting role for Barcelona.

The 27-year-old has scored an impressive 42 goals in 151 games in all competitions for the Catalan giants, but is thought to be keen on a move to become a key player elsewhere.

He will have a chance to prove his worth at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, where Spain will look to defend their 2010 crown.

And, amid reports Arsenal and Chelsea could fight it out for his signature, Cazorla has called for the former Emirates Stadium captain to make a return to north London.

"I have read that Cesc could go to Chelsea but I prefer that he comes to Arsenal. He has given a lot to the club and he knows it well," Cazorla said ahead of Spain's final World Cup warm-up game with El Salvador.

"I hope that he is happy, he chooses his club well and is comfortable there."

Cazorla does not believe Fabregas' performances for Barcelona have merited any criticism, and believes he would be warmly welcomed back on British shores.

The playmaker added: "I don't see any differences between his performances in the Premiership and with Barca.

"His record is spectacular at Barcelona and he has demonstrated that he has adapted but they haven't given him the same value as in England."