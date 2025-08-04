Ex Arsenal and Chelsea man makes shock Champions League move at age 38
Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain defender David Luiz has made a surprising switch during this summer's transfer window
Thirty-eight-year-old centre-half David Luiz has made a return to European football, four years on from leaving the Emirates' Stadium.
Luiz left Arsenal after two years with the Gunners, having spent six years across two stints with city rivals Chelsea, initially between 2011 and 2014, before returning to Stamford Bridge in 2016.
In the interim period, the Brazilian turned out for French giants PSG with whom he won eight trophies, including two league titles, four domestic cups and two super cups.
David Luiz joins Champions League minnows on two-year deal
A decorated defender who played with his heart on his sleeve, Luiz has represented Brazilian Serie A clubs Flamengo and Fortaleza since leaving Arsenal.
As of this summer, though, the veteran centre-back has left South America behind for what will probably be one final stint in Europe.
The Champions League winner has signed terms with Cypriot club Pafos FC, agreeing a two-year deal to work under former Arsenal assistant Juan Carlos Carcedo.
"Pafos FC is proud to announce the signing of Brazilian football icon David Luiz, who joins the club on a contract until 2027," an official press release read, heralding the player's arrival.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"This landmark transfer marks the most historic moment in Cypriot football – the arrival of a global superstar whose name has echoed in the world’s greatest stadiums."
Pafos were crowned Cypriot First Division champions last season and consequently booked their place in this season's Champions League qualifying rounds.
After overcoming Israeli Premier League winners Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Second Qualifying Round, Pafos will play Ukrainian side and comparative European giants Dynamo Kyiv in the penultimate qualification round before the league stage begins in September.
The odds are stacked against the Cypriot champions with Dynamo expected to progress over two legs but victory for Luiz's new club would leave them 180 minutes from the Champions League proper, potentially reuniting the Brazilian with one of his former teams.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.