Ex Arsenal and Chelsea man makes shock Champions League move at age 38

Thirty-eight-year-old centre-half David Luiz has made a return to European football, four years on from leaving the Emirates' Stadium.

Luiz left Arsenal after two years with the Gunners, having spent six years across two stints with city rivals Chelsea, initially between 2011 and 2014, before returning to Stamford Bridge in 2016.

In the interim period, the Brazilian turned out for French giants PSG with whom he won eight trophies, including two league titles, four domestic cups and two super cups.

David Luiz joins Champions League minnows on two-year deal

David Luiz during his time at Arsenal

A decorated defender who played with his heart on his sleeve, Luiz has represented Brazilian Serie A clubs Flamengo and Fortaleza since leaving Arsenal.

As of this summer, though, the veteran centre-back has left South America behind for what will probably be one final stint in Europe.

Juan Carlos Cardero previously worked at Arsenal

The Champions League winner has signed terms with Cypriot club Pafos FC, agreeing a two-year deal to work under former Arsenal assistant Juan Carlos Carcedo.

"Pafos FC is proud to announce the signing of Brazilian football icon David Luiz, who joins the club on a contract until 2027," an official press release read, heralding the player's arrival.

"This landmark transfer marks the most historic moment in Cypriot football – the arrival of a global superstar whose name has echoed in the world’s greatest stadiums."

Pafos were crowned Cypriot First Division champions last season and consequently booked their place in this season's Champions League qualifying rounds.

David Luiz is an ex-Champions League winner

After overcoming Israeli Premier League winners Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Second Qualifying Round, Pafos will play Ukrainian side and comparative European giants Dynamo Kyiv in the penultimate qualification round before the league stage begins in September.

The odds are stacked against the Cypriot champions with Dynamo expected to progress over two legs but victory for Luiz's new club would leave them 180 minutes from the Champions League proper, potentially reuniting the Brazilian with one of his former teams.