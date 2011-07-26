Cech hoping for Chelsea stability

Cech, currently gearing up for his eighth season with the West London side, is now working with his seventh manager in Villas-Boas since he joined Chelsea.

The Czech Republic international has worked under Guus Hiddink, Carlo Ancelotti, Avram Grant and Luiz Felipe Scolari since Mourinho’s reign ended in 2007 and the 29-year-old feels on-field success can bring stability to any club.

“You change the manager when you see there is no way to continue,” Cech said.

“I think that's the philosophy [of the club] and I hope there will be a way for Andre to continue for many years.

“Seven managers have been appointed as Chelsea manager since I joined the club and, unfortunately, apart from Jose who was here for three-and-a-half years, nobody lasted long.

“You will see, if we have a great season then we will build the base for the manager to stay for many years.

“Jose Mourinho set a standard here and the others have had to try and do better than him.

“Managers have their own philosophy. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. “

Cech has worked with Villas-Boas in the past when the 33-year-old was assistant to Mourinho, and the former Rennes goalkeeper has been impressed with the Portuguese tactician since he arrived last month.

“Since Andre was here [before] working with Jose many things have changed,” Cech added.

“The club has changed. He has changed - from a person who was on the technical staff to being a manager - and I think that so far everything has been working well and I hope that will continue.

“We have always had a strong defence and built from that.

“So far we have not conceded a goal in pre-season, which is a good sign. It is always good to win games without conceding. That builds up confidence.”



By Ben McAleer