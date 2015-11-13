Cellino ban suspended by Football League

Leeds United president Massimo Cellino will be allowed to continue in his role for the immediate future after the Football League suspended his ban pending an appeal.

Cellino was disqualified by the Football League - for the second time - last month for an offence under Italian law relating to non-payment of VAT on the importation of a Land Rover vehicle.

The club president subsequently appealed the ban, and on Friday the Football League released a statement declaring that Cellino would be able to resume his duties at Elland Road until the case was resolved.

"The Football League can confirm that Leeds United president Massimo Cellino has had his disqualification under The Football League's Owner's and Directors' Test stayed by the League Arbitration Panel appointed to hear his appeal - enabling Mr Cellino to continue in his present capacity at the club until the appeal process has concluded," the statement read.

"This will not affect the length of any disqualification served by Mr Cellino in the event that he League's decision is upheld, as he would then be required to serve a period equivalent to that which he would have served had he chosen not to appeal the matter.

"This would equate to 223 days, which is the length of time between his disqualification becoming effective (November 12, 2015) and his tax conviction in Italy becoming spent under English law (June 22, 2016)."

It is the second time Cellino has been banned by the Football League, having been disqualified in December 2014 after being found guilty by a court in Cagliari of the non-payment of import duties on a boat.